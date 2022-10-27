Kashmir Black Day observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Black Day was observed on Thursday across the northern Sindh to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In this connection, a solidarity walk led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Gul Baig Majidano was held from the Jinnah Municipal Stadium to Sukkur Press Club.

Addressing the participants, ADC Majidano, highlighted the significance of this day noting that 75 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

Addressing the rally, Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Deputy Chief Warden, Civil Defence, Dr Saeed Awan, Chairperson Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso and other citizens on the occasion said the gesture was to pay tribute to Kashmiris' struggle for self- determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations who braved the 75 years of Illegal Indian occupation.