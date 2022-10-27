Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

Kashmir Black Day was observed across the Sargodha district to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to condemn the illegal occupation of the territory by India on October 27, 1947

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmir Black Day was observed across the Sargodha district to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to condemn the illegal occupation of the territory by India on October 27, 1947.

A Kashmir solidarity seminar was held at Arts Council complex in which Commissioner Maryam Khan was the chief guest while DC Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, ADCR Javaria Maqbool, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, representatives of civil society and a large number of students were also present in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the Kashmir black day was observed to show solidarity with Kashmiris as they were facing Indian brutality since 1947.

She said that the struggle of freedom fighters could not be oppressed at gunpoint and India would have to vacate the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Prof (retd) Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum and others also spoke on the occasion and condemn the illegal occupation and atrocities being committed by the India forces at held Jammu & Kashmir.

They said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri brethren would not go waste and they would achieve the independence very soon.

They paid rich tributes to martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle of freedom. In the seminar, students of various schools presented a tableau and reflected the Indian atrocities on Kashmir, while the students also presented their songs to express their love for the country.

Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated a photo exhibition at Arts Council Complex to depict Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Later, a rally was taken out from Arts Council to DPO chowk to observe the Kashmir Black Day which was led by Commissioner Maryam Khan.