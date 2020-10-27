Kashmir Black Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Tuesday observed Kashmir Black Day expressing solidarity with suppressed people of Kashmir who are struggling for their freedom since many decades.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, on direction of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, seminars were held in the university campuses where speakers highlighted the Kashmir Freedom Movement and condemned brutal occupation of Indian forces.

On October 27,1947, Indian forces landed illegally in Kashmir and occupied the valley against the will of Kashmiri people and this day is marked as black day by Kashmiris living across the world.

Pakistan has always supported struggle of Kashmiri brethren and raised voice for their right of plebiscite at every forum including United Nations.

Faculty and students of College of Art and Design organized art display at Hakra Art Gallery to highlight Kashmiri freedom movement and violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The artists in impressive manner displayed struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiri people through various mediums of art including painting, sculpture, calligraphy and miniature.