Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan mission in Moscow

MOSCOW (Russia) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Oct, 2023) A special event to mark the Kashmir Black Day was held at Pakistan Embassy in Moscow, Russia on Friday commemorating the Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali, members of Pakistani community in Russia, and the officials of the embassy participated in the event.

Messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out by Second Secretary Muhammad Tayyab and Second Secretary Dr. Jetha Nand, respectively.

A documentary dedicated to the resistance of the Kashmiri people to the Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir was screened on the occasion.

A photographic exhibition depicting atrocities of Indian occupation forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the freedom struggle was also organized.