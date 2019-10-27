(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmir Black day observed in Bahawalpur here on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Kashmir by India.

Rallies were taken out in several areas of the city in protest against victimization of occupied Kashmir and prolonged lockdown and violence in IOK.

A rally was taken out from the deputy commissioner office. The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsan Ullah Jamali and other officials marched on city roads and reached GPO Chowk. The participants of the rally had held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and other officials said that India had made eight million people as prisoners in occupied Kashmir. "Eight million Kashmiris have been forced to face worst living conditions due to prolonged lockdown that was continuous for last three months," they said.

A protesting rally was also taken out from Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan Office. The rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rahimyar Khan, Dr. Jahanzeb Hussain marched on city roads. It was participated in by Assistant Commissioner, Chaudhary Aitazaz Anjum, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr. Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, Deputy Director (Development), Chaudhary Talib Hussain, Principal, Government Khawaja Fareed College Rahimyar Khan, Prof-Dr.

Ajmal Bhatti and others. The rally was also participated in by personnel of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, government employees of several departments, doctors, lawyers, traders and civil society members.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that credit went to the incumbent government for raising Kashmir issue before the world. "Now, international community has been paying special attention towards Kashmir issue as the US and other countries had termed Kashmir, a disputed area," they said. They said that there was hope that Kashmiris would get freedom from India soon.

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalnagar, Shoaib Khan Jadoon was staged that stared from DC Bahawalnagar Office and culminated at Minchanabad Chowk. Addressing the participants, the DC Bahawalnagar said that people of Kashmir had been facing acute shortage of food, medicines and water due to prolonged lockdown in occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistani nation had been fully supporting their brethren and sisters in Kashmir. "India will face defeat over Kashmir issue at international platform and people of occupied Kashmir would get freedom from India soon," he said.