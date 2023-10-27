Kashmir black day observed in District Jail Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Black Kashmir Day was celebrated on Friday in District Jail Kohat.

According to the DC office, District Jail Kohat Superintendent Abdul Bari, District Jail Staff and officers of other related institutions participated in the event.

Superintendent Jail Mr.

Abdul Bari said on this occasion that India illegally occupied Kashmir on October 27, 1947, on the basis of conspiracy and military force, which is still in place.

Human rights violations were carried on in Kashmir and Kashmiris were completely deprived of their basic human rights for so long.

At the end of the event, a rally was held in which the participants carried banners and placards with slogans against the atrocities being meted out to the Kashmiri people by India.

