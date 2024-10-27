Kashmir Black Day Observed In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Black Day was observed in Faisalabad here on Sunday to strongly condemn the Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
In this connection, a protest rally was held here by the district administration. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Usman Ali led the rally which started from Zila Council Chowk. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah, AC Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya and other officers of local administration were also present in the rally in addition to a large number of representatives of civil society.
The participants were holding banners and placard inscribed with the slogans against Indian aggression, tyranny and barbarism in the Occupied Kashmir valley.
The participants marched on various city roads and the rally was culminated after reaching at Katchery Bazaar Chowk.
The ADCR said that India was crossing all boundaries of violation of human rights. It was deploying goons in Occupied Kashmir valley to brutally crushing the move of freedom and self-determination. But it should remember that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation as well as the government would continue its support for Kashmir brethren at all fronts and forums, he added.
He said that despite the India waged war in Occupied Kashmir for the last 7 decades, yet this war could not crush the voice of Kashmir people for freedom and self-determination and they would really be successful in near future in getting their legal and constitutional demand of freedom and self-determination.
In her message, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that no freedom move could be crushed with force and India should avoid from using force in IIOJK for crushing down voice of freedom. Otherwise, India would lose its entity on the world map soon.
She said that freedom of Occupied Kashmir was imperative for peaceful atmosphere in the region. Therefore, the international forces especially champions of human rights should play their dynamic role to ensure provision of the right of self-determination and freedom to Kashmiri people against Indian barbarism, she added.
Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council organized a photography exhibition to highlight atrocities of Indian Forces in IIOJK while a function was arranged the office of District Account Officer to observe Black Day.
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Lyallpur Museum staged separate rallies to mark Black Day whereas a seminar was arranged at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Islamic Research Center.
The similar functions and were also arranged at Tehsil level to mark the Kashmir Black Day.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 2.4m released for cops treatment2 minutes ago
-
Foreigners also join 22nd JCAT exam, among 4971 candidates2 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of motorcycle thieves apprehended2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal applauds global athletic support for cancer awareness2 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq12 minutes ago
-
Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital12 minutes ago
-
Accused held for murdering sister12 minutes ago
-
Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held12 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized22 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury22 minutes ago
-
1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams22 minutes ago