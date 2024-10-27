Kashmir Black Day observed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Kashmir Black Day was observed in Faisalabad here on Sunday to strongly condemn the Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection, a protest rally was held here by the district administration. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Usman Ali led the rally which started from Zila Council Chowk. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah, AC Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya and other officers of local administration were also present in the rally in addition to a large number of representatives of civil society.

The participants were holding banners and placard inscribed with the slogans against Indian aggression, tyranny and barbarism in the Occupied Kashmir valley.

The participants marched on various city roads and the rally was culminated after reaching at Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

The ADCR said that India was crossing all boundaries of violation of human rights. It was deploying goons in Occupied Kashmir valley to brutally crushing the move of freedom and self-determination. But it should remember that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation as well as the government would continue its support for Kashmir brethren at all fronts and forums, he added.

He said that despite the India waged war in Occupied Kashmir for the last 7 decades, yet this war could not crush the voice of Kashmir people for freedom and self-determination and they would really be successful in near future in getting their legal and constitutional demand of freedom and self-determination.

In her message, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that no freedom move could be crushed with force and India should avoid from using force in IIOJK for crushing down voice of freedom. Otherwise, India would lose its entity on the world map soon.

She said that freedom of Occupied Kashmir was imperative for peaceful atmosphere in the region. Therefore, the international forces especially champions of human rights should play their dynamic role to ensure provision of the right of self-determination and freedom to Kashmiri people against Indian barbarism, she added.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council organized a photography exhibition to highlight atrocities of Indian Forces in IIOJK while a function was arranged the office of District Account Officer to observe Black Day.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Lyallpur Museum staged separate rallies to mark Black Day whereas a seminar was arranged at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Islamic Research Center.

The similar functions and were also arranged at Tehsil level to mark the Kashmir Black Day.