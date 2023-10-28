Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Istanbul

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid on Friday attended a convention of international student organizations and civil society organized by TUGVA (Turkiye Youth Foundation) to observe Kashmir Black Day in Istanbul.

On 27 October 1947, India occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sending its troops to Srinagar and continues to forcibly and illegally occupy this territory ever since.

The event was attended by representatives of various international youth associations and NGOs including AGD, MUSDAV, Genc Askon, IHH Genc, Morroco Dernek, Fatih Mezunlar Dernek, Pakistan Dayanisma Platformu, Yemen Students Organization, PAKSTURK, Tunus Ogrenciler Birligi, Genc Hareket and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid stated that lingering conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir highlight the bitter reality that the international system has failed to deliver on its promises, as the weak continue to languish under occupation and the powerful continue to kill with impunity.

While underscoring the importance of justice, Secretary General International Islamic Federation of Student Organization (IIFSO), Dr.

Mustafa Faisal called upon the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and play its part in facilitating a peaceful and just resolution of the long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant Security Council Resolutions.

Vice President TUGVA Muhammad Malik stated that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Kashmiri people should be given their legitimate right to self-determination as promised to them by the international community.

Ambassador Junaid reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their legitimate cause of freedom.

Thanking the Turkish government and people for their principle stance on Kashmir, the ambassador highlighted that Turkish support and solidarity with Kashmir is a source of great strength for millions of oppressed people of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and an important contribution towards realization of their right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan