Kashmir Black Day Observed In Kohat Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:07 PM

Like other parts of the country, rallies were carried out by district administration Kohat in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris, here on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, rallies were carried out by district administration Kohat in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris, here on Tuesday.

The rally led by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai was started from District Headquarters Babar Mela and culminated at GT Road.

Holding placards rally participants chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren being confined in occupied valley.

District administration Hungu also carried out a rally in connection with Kashmir Black Day. The rally was participated by government employees and people belonging to cross section of society.

Speakers said that whole nation stands with Kashmiri people in their struggle against Indian government and they would be supported to get right of self-determination.

