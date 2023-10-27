Kashmir black day observed in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Anjuman Tajran on Friday organized a solidarity camp In connection with the Kashmir Black Day to show unity with Kashmir in Mirpurkhas.

According to spokesperson Anjuman Tajran Mirpurkhas, President Anis ur Rehman Sheikh, and General Secretary Amin Memon organized the event at Post Office Chowk.

Maulana Hafeez ur Rehman Faiz, Mufti Sharif Saeedi, Khan Abdul Khaliq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr.

Rashid Masood Khan, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, District President District Bar Association Mirpurkhas Advocate Sikandar Kolachi, and a large number of citizens participated in the camp.

On this occasion, the speakers said that 76 years of occupation and brutality of Kashmir by India have passed every day, but the struggle of Kashmiris has not shattered. They said that Pakistan would support the Kashmiri brothers till the freedom of Kashmiris.

