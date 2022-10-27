Kashmir Black Day observed in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of country, the Kashmir Black Day was observed on Thursday, October 27 in district Shaheed Benazirabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this regard, the district administration organized a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio which was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner and after marching at the city roads, terminated at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was participated by District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Deen Muhammad Pathan, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, officials of different departments, scouts and students in large number.

The participants were holding placards, banners and were chanting slogans "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and India Murdabad".

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu and others said that that 27th October 1947 was the Black Day in Human history, on which India openly violated international law and norms by forcibly occupying part of Kashmir against the will of its people.

They said that they strongly condemn the atrocity of Kashmiri people and would continue their ethical, political and diplomatic support for right of self-determination. The speakers said that India was using tactics by suppressing the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people. They said that people of Kashmir were fighting against Indian army for their freedom struggle. They expressed the hope that with the will of Allah, they would succeed in their struggle and would start new life with peace and prosperity.

They said that it was essential for the international community to become the voice of oppressed people of Kashmir.

The Black Day was also observed in all small and big towns of the district including tehsil Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand and Daur on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.