Kashmir Black Day Observed In Railways Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmir Black Day was observed in Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division here Thursday with collective resolve to remain shoulder to shoulder with oppressed Kashmiris where India's illegal occupation of the held Kashmir was strongly condemned.

On the directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Saad Rafique and Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division, Nasir Khalili, banners and posters highlighting atrocities and human rights abuses in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were installed in Railways division and its other stations.

On this occasion, the protests organized walks in connection with Kashmir Black Day. They urged the United Nations Security Council to give the oppressed Kashmiris their right of self- determination. The also passed resolutions in this regards.

