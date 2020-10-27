UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Rajanpur

People from different walks of life including students and teachers took out a rally here Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life including students and teachers took out a rally here Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Students of postgraduate college and girls degree college were in attendance in larger number along with their teachers in observance of Kashmir Black Day, being observed all over the country today.

Principals of the two colleges Dr. Shakeel Pitafi and Shaheena Naz addressed the gathering and urged the United Nations (UN) and international community to ensure that the resolutions of UN are enforced in IIOJ&K in letter and spirit to let the Kashmiris decide their own fate.

They condemned the Indian forces' atrocities targeting innocent Kashmiris and stressed that the world powers and international human rights organizations must take notice and speak loud against the arbitrary killings of innocent people of Kashmir and usurpation of their basic human rights.

The rally concluded with 'Dua' for solidarity of the country and liberation of IIOJ&K.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

FCA to officially launch UAE Customs Gateway

15 minutes ago

SBP's sports schemes to get full coverage in its ..

5 seconds ago

Pakistani Sikh condemn profane sketches in France

6 seconds ago

Africa roundup: Zamalek finish second to book Cham ..

8 seconds ago

Japan Turns to Ammonia as Alternative Fuel in Bid ..

5 minutes ago

Pb govt reduces fertilizers, pesticides rates marg ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.