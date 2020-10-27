Kashmir Black Day observed in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

People from different walks of life including students and teachers took out a rally here Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life including students and teachers took out a rally here Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Students of postgraduate college and girls degree college were in attendance in larger number along with their teachers in observance of Kashmir Black Day, being observed all over the country today.

Principals of the two colleges Dr. Shakeel Pitafi and Shaheena Naz addressed the gathering and urged the United Nations (UN) and international community to ensure that the resolutions of UN are enforced in IIOJ&K in letter and spirit to let the Kashmiris decide their own fate.

They condemned the Indian forces' atrocities targeting innocent Kashmiris and stressed that the world powers and international human rights organizations must take notice and speak loud against the arbitrary killings of innocent people of Kashmir and usurpation of their basic human rights.

The rally concluded with 'Dua' for solidarity of the country and liberation of IIOJ&K.