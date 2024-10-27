Kashmir Black Day Observed In Sanghar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like rest of the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed in Sanghar district on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
The district administration organized a rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, which started from the Municipal Committee office and ended at the Sanghar Press Club.
In Tando Adam, a similar rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani from the Assistant Commissioner’s office to the Press Club. Participants held banners and placards displaying slogans in support of Kashmiris and condemning Indian atrocities. In addition, the NPCIHA district chapter of Sanghar organized another rally from Muhammadi Chowk to the Press Club, led by NPCIHA District President Mazhar Chandio.
Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani and NPCIHA President Mazhar Chandio condemned India’s actions in Kashmir, marking October 27 as a dark day in history. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination and called upon the international community to amplify the voice of the oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.
The rallies were participated by citizens, government officials from various departments, social organizations, civil society representatives, officials of Police, Revenue, education and Information departments.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November56 seconds ago
-
Rana tanveer condemns Indian atrocities1 minute ago
-
RDA seals 57 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations1 minute ago
-
Emerson University observes Black Day1 minute ago
-
India has long history of oppression in Held Kashmir: Azam Nazeer Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer increasing due to victims' silence11 minutes ago
-
Massive trees removed across Murree Road for development schemes irks environmentalists21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana inaugurate anti-polio drive in Children Hospital21 minutes ago
-
Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad organizes annual Parent’s Day21 minutes ago
-
India’s tactics can’t change Kashmir's disputed status: Lone31 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic Business Club marks Int’l Day of Diplomats; celebrates global unity, peace-building31 minutes ago
-
Five injured as passenger bus overturns in DI Khan31 minutes ago