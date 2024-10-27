Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like rest of the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed in Sanghar district on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The district administration organized a rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, which started from the Municipal Committee office and ended at the Sanghar Press Club.

In Tando Adam, a similar rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani from the Assistant Commissioner’s office to the Press Club. Participants held banners and placards displaying slogans in support of Kashmiris and condemning Indian atrocities. In addition, the NPCIHA district chapter of Sanghar organized another rally from Muhammadi Chowk to the Press Club, led by NPCIHA District President Mazhar Chandio.

Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani and NPCIHA President Mazhar Chandio condemned India’s actions in Kashmir, marking October 27 as a dark day in history. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination and called upon the international community to amplify the voice of the oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

The rallies were participated by citizens, government officials from various departments, social organizations, civil society representatives, officials of Police, Revenue, education and Information departments.

