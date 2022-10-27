Kashmir Black Day observed in Upper Chitral

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed in Upper Chitral to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed in Upper Chitral to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

An impressive ceremony to mark the Day was held in Government High school Buni which among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fida Karim, Assistant Commissioner, teachers, local elders and representatives of civil society.

Addressing the event, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and it could not be separated from our country.

He said that Kashmiris would be provided moral and diplomatic support and their sufferings would be highlighted at every available forum.

Later, a rally was carried out from Government High School Buni that culminated at Buni Chowk. The protesters chanted slogans to express solidarity with people of the Occupied Valley and condemned brutalities of Indian forces against unarmed people of Kashmir.