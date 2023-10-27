Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed; Indian Atrocities In IIOJK Condemned

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The civil society and Rescue-1122 on Friday carried out a rally here and expressed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKK) and against forced occupation of the valley by Indian forces.

Hundreds of the participants were carrying placards inscribed with the slogans of “Kashmir Black Day”, “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and Kashmiri people have the right to self-determination.

The speakers of the rally strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied valley and urged the international community to pressurize the Indian government to stop it immediately and resolve the issue as per the resolution of the United Nations.

The speakers including District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Abrar Ali said that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India illegally entered in the valley and forcefully established its rule by oppressing the innocent civilians.

They reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiri people until they get freedom from the forced occupation of India and have their own free land.

They noted that “Kashmir is a region that can be conquered by love, but never by force”. At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the freedom of IIOJK and Palestine.

APP/ari-adi

