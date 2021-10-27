UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Black Day Observed; Students, Teachers, Civil Society Carried Out Rallies

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:19 PM

A large number of students, teachers, civil society, district administration and other public and private departments Wednesday carried out rallies on Kashmir Black Day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The participants expressed resolve to continue supporting Kashmiri brethren in getting right to self-determination and against the illegal Indian occupation and brutalities.

Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school Kohat arranged a walk and speech contests in connection with the day while national songs were also sung on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Mohammad Shahid Zaman said that Kashmir is geographically, religiously and politically part of Pakistan and the government and people of Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris' struggle for freedom at all international platforms.

He said that UN should also do away with its silence over Kashmir issue and get the dispute between two nuclear states resolved as per its resolutions.

At the end of the programs students, teachers and parents along with civil society arranged a walk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for freedom of illegally occupied Kashmir from Indian occupation and giving right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

They also strongly condemned the atrocities and brutalities being committed by Indian government and forces in held valley and urged the international bodies on human rights to play their role to get the human rights violation against Kashmiris by Indian forces ended.

