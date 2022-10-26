'Kashmir Black Day' photo exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A day-long photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' would be held here on October 27 at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, Punjab Arts Council.

Resident Director Arts Council, Mughees-Bin-Azeez on Wednesday said that pictures focused on Kashmiri victims facing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) would be displayed.