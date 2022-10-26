UrduPoint.com

'Kashmir Black Day' Photo Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

'Kashmir Black Day' photo exhibition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A day-long photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' would be held here on October 27 at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, Punjab Arts Council.

Resident Director Arts Council, Mughees-Bin-Azeez on Wednesday said that pictures focused on Kashmiri victims facing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) would be displayed.

Related Topics

India Punjab Jammu Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan October

Recent Stories

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

2 hours ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.