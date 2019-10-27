UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Black Day Rally Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::'Kashmir Black Day' was observed here on Sunday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this connection, a rally was taken out from the District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar under the aegis of district administration.

MNA Faizullah Kamoka led the rally while MPAs Mian Shakeel Shahid, Ch Latif Nazar, Ferdous Rae, Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director General PHA Asif Ch, CEO education Ali Ahmed Syan, CEO health Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, Dr Bilal, police officers, heads of different educational institutes, lawyers, journalists, PTI workers, students and people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

They were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans 'Kashmiri Mangey Insaf', 'Delay in Justice; Refuse from justice', 'Why Justice Silent in Kashmir' etc.

They participants were also chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing on the occasion, speakers said the aim of observing the day was to highlight atrocities committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination.

They said that Kashmir was occupied some 72 year ago when Indian forces entered in the Kashmir and occupied the valley by force on October 27, 1947.

They said that every year on October 27, Kashmiri people observe black day to remind the United Nations about their legitimate right of self-determination.

They said that sacrifices of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders would not go waste and the sun of independence of Kashmir will rise soon Inshallah.

Later, Dua was offered for early independence of Kashmir, national strengthen, development and prosperity of the country.

