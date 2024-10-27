Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Rally Staged At Jaranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Municipal Committee Jaranwala organised a rally on Sunday to mark Kashmir Black Day and condemn Indian barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Mohsan Mazhar led the rally which started from Municipal Committee Ground and a large number of people participated in it.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and the walk culminated after reaching in front of the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Mohsan Mazhar strongly condemned Indian cruelty in occupied Kashmir and said that blood of Kashmiri martyrs would surely bring revolution in the valley soon.

He said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self-determination but India was using all ugly and wicked tactics to suppress their voice.

However, India would not succeed in its nefarious designs as the world had realized true face of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, he added.

He appealed the international leaders to raise a strong voice in favor of Kashmiri people so that they could get freedom from Indian atrocities.

The participants also chanted slogans against Indian cruelty in occupied Kashmir.

