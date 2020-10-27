Kashmir Black Day RDA organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army.

Director General (DG) RDA, Ammara Khan addressing the rally said, the day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached at its climax following the massive protests by the people of occupied state against Aug 5, 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed region after abrogating article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution.

The oppressed people of occupied Kashmir have been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they are unable to offer prayers at mosques and children cannot go to schools, she said.

Other speakers on the occasion said that Pakistan has been highlighting India's illegal annexation of Kashmir at all world forums, sensitizing the international community that this unilateral action of India can jeopardize the regional peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan contested the case of Kashmir with full force in the United Nations General Assembly, urging the world to act immediately and put pressure on India to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir and provide Kashmiris the pledged right to self-determination, they said.

To mark the "Black Day", various programs are arranged to highlight the Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir, they said adding, photographic exhibitions on Indian aggression in IOK are also displayed to highlight the Kashmir cause.

The rally participants carrying placards, banners and Pakistani and Kashmiri flags chanted slogans against India and Indian Prime Minister Modi.

They urged the United Nations and the world powers to come forward and play their role in resolving the longstanding dispute according to the aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir.

They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army who rendered the supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.