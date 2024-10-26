(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In the annals of resistance against oppression and state terrorism, very few personalities stand as resolutely as the Kashmir iconic leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who stood tall against India's endless terror and war crimes during his long peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiris.

As Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are going to mark Kashmir Blackday Day on Sunday to strongly condemn the illegal occupation of India, the Kashmiri leadership and civil society will pay glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani whose peaceful struggle is a beacon of hope and direction for an entire Kashmiris to get independence from the Indian yoke.

For over seven decades, Ali Geelani epitomized the legitimate freedom struggle against illegal occupation and systematic state terrorism in IIOJK, championing the cause of Kashmiris’ freedom with an unwavering resolve.

Ali Geelani’s declaration, "We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country," became a rallying cry for every Kashmiri after the fascist Hinduvata regime revoked the special status of the IIIOJK five years ago on August 5, 2019 and turned the held valley into jail amid communication and media blackout.

"Gillani's life was marked by relentless resistance against repressive actions of the Occupied Indian forces and his steadfast commitment and support for the cause of Kashmir separated him from other Kashmir leaders, ” said Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman International Relations Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

"Despite severe threats to his life, oppressive treatment and long house arrest, Ali Geelani did not leave IIOJK, confronting all the dangers with bravery and courage that left an indelible mark on the freedom movement in the held valley."

“His legacy is a testament to his extraordinary courage, strong commitment to Kashmir cause and endless love for the oppressed Kashmiris,” Adnan said.

Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, lauded Ali Geelani’s strong commitment and loyalty to the Kashmir cause, stating, "Late Geelani Sahib received widespread admiration for his resolute principles stance on freedom, justice, equality, and human rights, facing Indian forces persecution without retreating an inch."

Geelani's profound connection to his people was evident until his death on September 1, 2021, during prolonged house arrest at Srinagar. The manner of his passing—his body seized and buried without the presence of his family—further highlighted the severe repression faced by the Kashmiri leader.

This inhuman treatment further exposed the extent of Indian forces' disregard and maltreatment for humanity, as his family was barred from performing the final rites of Ali Geelani who was buried in haste at midnight without completing of last rituals.

Hussain Khateeb, a member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Geelani Group) said that Kashmiris on both sides of LoC would present glowing tributes to their great leader who stood for peace and independence of held Kashmir.

He emphasized Geelani's matchless role in revealing the scale of the violence and oppression of the fascist Modi regime in the held valley where communication and media blackouts besides human rights abuses especially against women and children.

Citing media reports and the Pakistani dossier of September 2021, the gruesome violation of human rights including the forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves and imposition of the longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK were boldly exposed by Syed Ali Geelani.

Around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were orphaned since 1989 in IIOJK, he said.

Syed Ali Geelani rightly talked about the excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by the Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps at IIOJK.

Declaring Geelani as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri struggle, he said his lifelong struggle for the right of self-determination in the face of intense persecution by Indian forces had inspired millions of Kashmiris.

Geelani’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Kashmiris in their quest for freedom and time was nearer when their struggle would come to its logical end.

The enduring impact of Syed Ali Geelani's leadership is a powerful reminder that the ongoing Indigenous freedom in IIOJK would meet to its logical end soon and time was not far away when people of the held valley would get the right of self-determination as promised to them by the world.