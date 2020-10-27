Kashmir Black Day; remind the world of illegal occupation, oppression of IIOJK: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday on Kashmir Black Day, we remind the world of India's illegal occupation and oppression of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day in 1947

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday on Kashmir Black Day, we remind the world of India's illegal occupation and oppression of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day in 1947.

In a statement on social media networking site, the minister said that "Pakistanis stand with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination as promised in the various United Nations Security Council resolutions".