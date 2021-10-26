Kashmir Black Day to be observed in Abbottabad on Oct 27: Shaikh Nisar

Former member Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shaikh Nisar Tuesday said that like other parts of the country Kashmir Black Day will be observed in Abbottabad on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Former member Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shaikh Nisar Tuesday said that like other parts of the country Kashmir Black Day will be observed in Abbottabad on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he said that our Kashmiri brethren were fighting for their right to freedom in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and sacrificing their lives, soon their struggle would be fruitful and they would be succeeded.

He said that the brutality of Indian forces has no match in the world and they have converted the valley into the world's largest jail.

Talking about the 27th October Black Day, Shaikh Nisar said that in this regard a ceremony would be held at his residence where besides Kashmiri refugees local political and religious leadership, traders, lawyers and media persons were also invited.

In the Black Day ceremony, the speakers would highlight the miseries of the IIOJK people, the barbarianism of Indian occupied forces and they would also pay tribute to the martyrs in Kashmir while later a rally would also organize.