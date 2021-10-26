Kashmir Black Day to be observed in Hyderabad on Oct 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to observe October 27 as "Kashmir Black Day" and the Divisional Commissioner will lead a rally from Shahbaz Building on Wednesday morning.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, officers of Police and other government departments will attend the Kashmir Black Day rally to condemn Illegal Indian Occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The representatives of civil society, activists of religious and social organizations and large number of government employees will participate in the main rally to be held to observe "Kashmir Black Day" here at Shahbaz building where offices of divisional and district administration and other government departments were located.

The participants of the rally, holding banners and placards, will attend the rally to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are under siege since last 75 years.

The district administration has asked all officers concerned to ensure large participation of government employees in Kashmir Black Day rally being observed on October 27 every year to condemn Indian Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The Senior Superintendent of Police was asked to ensure security arrangements during Kashmir Black Day rally.

A part from official event, the political parties, religious and civil society organizations will also organize Kashmir Black Day rallies outside Hyderabad press club to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.