Kashmir black day to be observed in Layyah on Tuesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A rally would be taken out in here in the district to observe Kashmir black day on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and to condemn the Indian army's brutalities targeting Kashmiris.

Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia would lead the rally that is being organized by social welfare department. The rally will take its start from TDA Chowk and conclude at 'Ghora' Chowk at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

People from different walks of life would join the rally to express their condemnation of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and larger presence of Indian army committing human rights violations.