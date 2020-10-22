October 27 is observed as 'Black Day' by Kashmiri people across the globe and the day is marked by protest rallies and conferences to apprise the world of the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the partition of Bharat in 1947

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):October 27 is observed as 'Black Day' by Kashmiri people across the globe and the day is marked by protest rallies and conferences to apprise the world of the injustice meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the partition of Bharat in 1947.

Kashmir 'Black Day' condemns the forced occupation of the Jammu and Kashmir valley by the Indian armed forces on a dubious instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh of Kashmir on October 26, 1947 to join the Indian dominion. Since the day of unlawful accession of the valley, Kashmiris have bore the burnt of the Indian forces and lost thousands of men, women and children for raising voice for self determination.

Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistanis have always felt emotional affinity with the hapless Kashmiris and raised the issue at every international forum to win freedom for the Kashmiris.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan has breathed a new life in the movement by raising the issue multiple times at the highest forums of the world including the United Nations (UN). Prime Minister Imran Khan calls himself 'Ambassador of Kashmiris' and his acts have proved him so.

Among other PTI leadership Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is another PTI stalwart who has been playing a vital role to raise the issue globally and he has written to the politicians across the globe about the sorry plight of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and did his best to expose the black face of Indian political leadership which has been bent upon erasing the identity of the Kashmiri Muslims through controversial legislation like the Indian Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The Governor Punjab, speaking at Kashmir Conference at the Governor's House, bemoaned the lethargy of the world bodies to implement almost 71 years old UN resolutions on Kashmir issue and urged the world to listen to the voice of their conscience before it is too late as Kashmir is a flash-point between the two nuclear armed neighbouring countries of South Asia.

He said dream of peace in the region will remain unfulfilled forever if Kashmir issue if not addressed.

"Silence of the United Nations and other international bodies, including the OIC, on the worst Indian terrorism in Kashmir is shameful. Narendra Modi is now targeting Kashmir through RSS goons. More than 95,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism", he said at the conference.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all political and religious parties of Pakistan are united on the issue of Kashmir and stand firm with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters like a rock, expressing the hope Kashmiris will soon win freedom from the clutches of Nazi India.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar believes in renewed diplomacy to engage the international bodies and political leadership of the world and expose blatant human rights violations by the Indian government over the past several decades in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. He also wishes to mobilise the youth internationally besides the human rights watchdogs so that the sorry plight of the Kashmiris could be brought to the knowledge of the world.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to APP on Thursday evening, said "This is high time the world implements its centuries old principles of human rights and individual freedom on the lives of the Muslims of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which they have held in high esteem in their own regions."Sarwar said the Eurpoean countries and world will have to give as much importance to the political freedom of the Kashmiris as they grant to the people of Belarus.