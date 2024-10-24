Kashmir Black Day Will Observe On Oct 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry chaired the meeting to review the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Black Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry chaired the meeting to review the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Black Day.
Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Kashmir Affairs Hamid Khan, Joint Secretary Kashmir Council Ali Akbar Khattak and other senior officers attended the meeting.
During a briefing, Federal Ministries, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information & Broadcasting, Railways, Communication, education, ICT administration, Islamabad Police and Rawalpindi Administration, CDA, representatives of governments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) briefed the meeting regarding the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Black Day, said a press release.
Each year, Kashmiris observe Black Day for recalling the Indian atrocities that continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian troops invaded the valley on the day in 1947 for subjugating the Kashmiri people.
Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Anwarul Haq Chaudhry vowed that Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self-determination.
He said people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin2 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China2 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference12 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker12 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme9 minutes ago
-
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station9 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU2 minutes ago
-
No laxity tolerate in safety, security of citizens: SSP Amjad Shaikh2 minutes ago
-
RPO distributes certificates, e-driving licences2 minutes ago