Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry chaired the meeting to review the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Black Day.

Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Joint Secretary Kashmir Affairs Hamid Khan, Joint Secretary Kashmir Council Ali Akbar Khattak and other senior officers attended the meeting.

During a briefing, Federal Ministries, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information & Broadcasting, Railways, Communication, education, ICT administration, Islamabad Police and Rawalpindi Administration, CDA, representatives of governments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) briefed the meeting regarding the preparations and arrangements for Kashmir Black Day, said a press release.

Each year, Kashmiris observe Black Day for recalling the Indian atrocities that continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian troops invaded the valley on the day in 1947 for subjugating the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Anwarul Haq Chaudhry vowed that Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self-determination.

He said people of Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people.