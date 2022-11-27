MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 26 (APP):Srinagar-based Kashmir-origin Assabah Khan was among cohort of 20 participants chosen from 107 countries around the World for Prestigious Training of "Women's participation in Ceasefire Negotiations and Implementation" by United Nations Department of Political & Peace Building Affairs (DPPA), Mediation Support Unit, and Gender Peace & Security Unit, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

It was a training, that concluded Friday, aimed at designing Comprehensive Peace Agreements in various conflict Zones the world over, the report said.

Elaborating, the report continued that the Ceasefire Agreements which are considered Military specific domains have to have Civilian component to have inclusivity.

The training, the report continued, was conducted from UN headquarters in New York. A lot of experts like Stepahnie Turco Williams from US who has expertise in Libyan Peace process, Jeffery Mapendere from South Sudan, Maria Lucia from Phillipines, Richard Smith from South Africa, Christine from Kenya who is also in the standby team of Mediation Support Unit, Shadia Meharban from Aceh were part of deliberations. Zenna Bouchakra from Oslo Norway, Tanisha Hewanpola Political Affairs Officer in DPPA and an expert in Conflict Related Sexual violence , Junita Millian Hernandes Senior Mediation Advisor in DPPA were in star implementation team.

"The instrumental element of third party mediation in a conflict, the role of negotiators, mediators, communicators, observer groups, and facilitators in a peace process was discussed in a protracted manner. Protection of civilians is the takeaway of any peace process or Ceasefire negotiation. How the states use media for the escalation of hate campaigns against the conflicting parties. Indian media is a glaring example of hate campaign against Kashmiris which is used to demonize and vilify Kashmiris which later gives justification for killing and torture of innocent Kashmiris.

Once the unilateral, bilateral or third party mediated ceasefires are announced the Government forces and combatants have to have cessation of hostilities. Ceasefire monitoring and verification teams are most important as they must report and document all ceasefire violations on the ground, said the report.

In case of the globally-acknowledged disputed State of Jammu & Kashmir the ceasefire has to be all-inclusive, including religious leaders, Civil Society actors, Youth leaders, respected people in society and it has to be gender responsive.

Security Council resolution 1820, 1880, 1960 on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence does not allow for amnesty to war-driven sexual violence against women. It was admitted by Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir that 11 Indian Military personnel were court martialed after Kunan Poshpora (IIOJK) rape cases in February 1990 but the inquiry was never made public.

In contravention to International Humanitrian Law caging of leadership and youth, Human Rights Defenders, silencing journalists, lawyers, and thereby shutting down all channels of communication constitute war crimes and can invite severe punishments from imposing sanctions to trying such personnel in International war crimes tribunals. Using draconian laws against its own citizenry is unacceptable in democratic institutions. It can lead to severe violence on the ground and Kashmir cannot be allowed to go South Sudanese way, the report observed.

In nutshell, peace is a process designed and implemented on the ground specific and relevant to the context. The parties who have eroded trust for 73 years after the establishment of UNMOGIP have to climb with trust and common ground. This is the first step of the stair of the negotiation table, the report concluded.