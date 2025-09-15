Open Menu

Kashmir-born Student Secures Distinction By Doing Post Graduation In International Business From British University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Kashmir-born student secures distinction by doing post graduation in International Business from British University

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Sep, 2025) Kashmir-origin, Muhammad Waqar Munir has made his far-flung area of Fathpur Thakyala/Nakyal Tehsil of Kotli, AJK, his ancestral remote region proud by obtaining a Master's degree in International business from the University of Hertfordshire, it was officially said.

Muhammad Waqar Munir Mughal, a resident of Khandhar village in Nakyal, secured his degree from Vice Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, Professor Anthony Woodman, in the annual convocation of the University of Hertfordshire, making his family and the ancestral state of Jammu and Kashmir proud, an official handout issued by the local office of PID said.

Describing his success as the result of the hard work of his teachers and the prayers of his parents, Muhammad Waqar Munir said that it was his heartfelt desire to complete his Master's degree from the United Kingdom, according to the handout.

"The education system of the UK stands very easy, comfortable and beneficial, due to which there is practical training along with the degree and today, Alhamdulillah, I have fulfilled my dreams from the UK, for which I pay tribute to the British government, the British Embassy and the British education system in particular and to the British people, friends and relatives in general", he said. " I also thank the elders who made this journey easy and possible for me", Waqar concluded.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

10 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

10 hours ago
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

11 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Sco ..

Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale

11 hours ago
 India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wi ..

India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul

11 hours ago
 'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book o ..

'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..

12 hours ago
 US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan