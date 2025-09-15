Kashmir-born student secures distinction by doing post graduation in International Business from British University

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Sep, 2025) Kashmir-origin, Muhammad Waqar Munir has made his far-flung area of Fathpur Thakyala/Nakyal Tehsil of Kotli, AJK, his ancestral remote region proud by obtaining a Master's degree in International business from the University of Hertfordshire, it was officially said.

Muhammad Waqar Munir Mughal, a resident of Khandhar village in Nakyal, secured his degree from Vice Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, Professor Anthony Woodman, in the annual convocation of the University of Hertfordshire, making his family and the ancestral state of Jammu and Kashmir proud, an official handout issued by the local office of PID said.

Describing his success as the result of the hard work of his teachers and the prayers of his parents, Muhammad Waqar Munir said that it was his heartfelt desire to complete his Master's degree from the United Kingdom, according to the handout.

"The education system of the UK stands very easy, comfortable and beneficial, due to which there is practical training along with the degree and today, Alhamdulillah, I have fulfilled my dreams from the UK, for which I pay tribute to the British government, the British Embassy and the British education system in particular and to the British people, friends and relatives in general", he said. " I also thank the elders who made this journey easy and possible for me", Waqar concluded.

