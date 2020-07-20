Kashmir bridge underpass being constructed speedily: DG FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director-General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khwaja said on Monday that construction work on mega project, Kashmir bridge underpass, was being completed at a fast pace.

He said work on Rs 1.28 billion project was halted for some time due to lack of funds; however, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has resumed construction at the canal road project.

The FDA DG said that about 70 per cent construction work had been completed while the remaining would be completed soon. He said that necessary measures were being taken to remove difficulties of citizens during the construction process.

He said that eastern wall of the underpass would be completed in next couple of days, while a room had been constructed for installation of a sump-well on eastern side. The road on this side would also be completed within days.