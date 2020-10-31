Kashmir Bridge Underpass in final stage of completion: FDA DG

The construction of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road is in a final stag which will be completed soon to provide relief to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The construction of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road is in a final stag which will be completed soon to provide relief to the masses.

This was stated by Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while visiting the project site.

He said that after completion of the underpass, slip roads will also be constructed at both sides of the underpass and for this purpose land had also been acquired.

He said that a comprehensive strategy had also been chalked out for repair and rehabilitation of service road from Kashmir Underpass to Chak Jhumra Road in addition to widening road of Chak No.208-RB.

He said efforts had also been accelerated to install beautiful fences and landscaping atthe underpass so that the project could add beauty to the city.