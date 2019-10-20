'Kashmir bridge underpass to be completed in three months'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmir bridge underpass project on Canal Road should be completed in three months and the government would provide its funds.

This was said by Secretary Communication & Works Punjab Tahir Khursheed while inspecting progress and quality of work of the underpass.

Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti,Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz and other officers were also present.

The secretary inspected different parts of the underpass and directed that work should be completed within swiftly.

Later, the secretary also visited Shahianwala-Chiniot Road to check feasibility of improvement and rehabilitation of the road.

He also reviewed the project of dualization of Faisalabad-Chiniot Road.