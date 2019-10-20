UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Kashmir Bridge Underpass To Be Completed In Three Months'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

'Kashmir bridge underpass to be completed in three months'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmir bridge underpass project on Canal Road should be completed in three months and the government would provide its funds.

This was said by Secretary Communication & Works Punjab Tahir Khursheed while inspecting progress and quality of work of the underpass.

Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti,Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz and other officers were also present.

The secretary inspected different parts of the underpass and directed that work should be completed within swiftly.

Later, the secretary also visited Shahianwala-Chiniot Road to check feasibility of improvement and rehabilitation of the road.

He also reviewed the project of dualization of Faisalabad-Chiniot Road.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Progress Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

26 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

1 hour ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

2 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.