Kashmir Bridge Underpass To Be Completed Soon: DG FDA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said Kashmir Bridge underpass at canal road will be completed by end of the current year.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he said that this project was being completed at a cost of Rs 1.

28 billion.

He directed for making planning for beautifying the underpass as well.

Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood, Director Planning and Development Hassan Zaheerand others were also present in the meeting.

