Kashmir case to be raised at all international forums: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir case will be raised at all international forums.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, the Advisor said, ""Kashmiris and Pakistanis share the same destiny which is why Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan".

He said India was losing Kashmir case at all international forums adding that the day was not far away when Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

Babar Awan said Indian brutality and oppression could not force the Kashmiris to surrender their rights to their motherland.

He said Pakistan has also given access to a group of International Journalists to Line of Control (LoC) to whom India refused to visit.

He said Pakistan was party to this longstanding conflict and PM raised the issue at all fora.

Babar Awan said the India had usurped all human and constitutional rights of Kashmiri people and they were under siege for last one year.