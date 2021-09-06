Kashmir cause champion, KMS Executive Director Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service (KMS), champion of the Kashmir cause, veteran journalist and intellectual, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam passed away on Sunday in Islamabad.

He was 67. Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam had been admitted to a hospital in Islamabad for the past over a month and breathed his last on Sunday night. He left behind his widow and a daughter, reported KMS.

Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam belonged to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He did his LLB from Kashmir University, Srinagar, in 1975 and M.A urdu from the same university in 1980. During his student life, he worked as Nazim-e-Aala (president) of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in IIOJK from 1979 to 1984.

Credited with institutionalizing journalism, he worked as Chief Editor Daily Azaan and Editor of several newspapers, weekly and fortnightly magazines in IIOJK from 1973 to 1980.

At the same time, he contributed a lot to Kashmir movement. He practiced law in Srinagar from 1975-1984.

Over his decades' career, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam remained an advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination as acknowledged by the United Nations.

After migration to Pakistan, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam worked with news Section of ptv from 1998 to 1999. He headed Institute of Kashmir Affairs from 1992 to 2000. Later, he joined Kashmir Media Service as Executive Director in 1999 and remained associated with it till his last breath. He was also Chief Editor of Kashmir Insight magazine.

Meanwhile, expressing deep grief and sorrow over demise of Shaikh Tajammul ul islam, senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that Shaikh Tajammul was a closed companion of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. His services for Kashmir cause would always be remembered, he added.