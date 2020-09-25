UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Cause To Be Flashpoint Of PM's Address In UNGA: Shehryar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:56 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said the Kashmir issue would be the flashpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Imran Khan should be considered as an ambassador on Kashmir cause, who was courageously highlighting Indian atrocities and bloodbath at all international fora to grab the world's attention over the dispute, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan would continue support the Kashmir cause till resolution of issue and realization of their right to self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

Due to effective diplomacy of the present government, Kashmir issue had been internationalized as the international community, western media and think tanks were mocking Indian barbaric and stubborn attitude toward the innocent Kashmiri people, he added.

Shehryar Afridi lauded the Pakistani media in playing important role in further highlighting the issue across the world and exposing the abhorrent face of India internationally.

Being a chairman parliamentary committee on Kashmir was in contact with the key international stakeholders to raise voice over the Kashmir cause, he stated.

He said India was involved in state terrorism by killing, torturing and house detentions of Kashmiris.

China, Turkey, Malaysia and Iran had already taken notice of gruesome human rights violation perpetrating by India, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) had not discussed Kashmir national cause in it rather targeted and criticized the institutions to amuse India.

