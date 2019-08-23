Kashmir Cell to be set up at RCCI for highlighting Indian aggression :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday announced the establishment of Kashmir Cell in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to apprise world business community of Indian forces repression and tyranny in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the gems and jewelry exposition, organized by RCCI in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), she declared the Chamber as a solidarity forum for Kashmiris who had become victim of state terrorism under rule of Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) activist Narendra Modi.

Dr Firdous said the government, Foreign Office, parliamentarians, Pakistani expatriates and civil society had already been proactively highlighting plight of Kashmiris across the world, and now it was imperative for business community to come forward for sensitize their counterparts in other countries about prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She appealed businessmen to act as the country's ambassador during their foreign visits and expose abhorrent face of India before international community, in addition to their routine marketing practices.

Soliciting the assistance of business associations, she said the government would chalk out a strategy to make Azad and Jammu Kashmir financially empowered. "A link will be set up to ensure connectivity between Kashmiri women from across the Line of Control and business community for making them financially strong," she added.

The special assistant said the government was initiating steps for the welfare of people, who became victims of unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC.

In modern era, she said wars were fought on economic front, rather in battlefields and only those nations could succeed, that nurture strong economies, she added.

Dr Firdous said economic empowerment of women was imperative to make Pakistan a developed and progressive country since they constituted 52 per cent of the national population.

She said the leading role of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah during Freedom Movement along with his brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was a strong message for future generations that no nation could prosper without active participation of women.

Citing the rise of Malaysia, she said the country emerged as a developed Islamic state with a visionary Prime Minister (Mahathir Muhammad) who ensured 100 per cent literacy of girls.

She said the government was taking multiple initiatives to ensure equal women representation in all walks of life in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was a strong proponent of women empowerment.� Dr Firdous Awan said the government was poised to launch its 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' since the prime minister had given its formal approval.�The government had allocated 25 per cent quota in that programme which would eventually benefit 52 per cent women population, she added.

She underlined the need for promoting cottage industry which would help women financially without compromising the socio-religious and cultural values.�She said the people had given a mandate to Imran Khan in 2018 elections to rid the country of the rotten system of status quo.

Apprising the diplomats, who was invited by the RCCI in event, about Kashmir situation she said India had converted Occupied Kashmir into biggest jail of the world by imposing curfew in the entire state.� The special assistant said it was not a conflict between two countries but two ideologies, adding Kashmiris had moderate and peaceful ideology of islam whereas India supported hard-line Hindu extremism.

She urged the United Nations, international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave situation of the IOK and take concrete steps for savinglives of besieged Kashmiris.