Kashmir Committee Chairman calls for immediate end to Indian brutalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon Thursday urgently called upon the international community to intervene and stop India's brutalities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, emphasizing that the Kashmir issue remained unresolved since the partition of the sub-continent.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program, he emphasized that it was the responsibility of the global community to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions, granting Kashmiris their fundamental right to plebiscite.

He appreciated that in a powerful address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan's Prime Minister passionately advocated for the Kashmir cause, warning India of a strong response if it continued to exhibit aggression towards Pakistan.

"The Prime Minister emphasized that India's attempts to suppress the voice of Kashmiris have been unsuccessful, despite employing various tactics to alter the demography of Kashmir following the abrogation of its special status on August 5, 2019," he mentioned.

He also strongly condemned the elections held in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, labeling them a sham attempt to placate the Kashmiri people who were brutally stripped of their special status and rights.

"The international community is urged to recognize the true nature of these elections, which only serve to perpetuate India's "constitutional terrorism" that began on August 5, 2019," he added.

"These polls are nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to legitimize India's occupation and undermine the Kashmiris' right to self-determination," he concluded.