Kashmir Committee Chairman Condemns Human Rights Violations In IIOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon on Wednesday highlighted grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing a press conference here at local press club, he said that people of Pakistan were extending consistent support to Kashmiris at every level. “Pakistan stands by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters on moral, diplomatic, and all other fronts”, he maintained.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s position, saying, “Our national agenda will remain incomplete until Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan.”

He condemned the fraudulent elections currently being held in IIOJ&K, and also termed it an insult to the people’s will. “The Indian military has made life unbearable for Kashmiris, and now leaderless elections are being imposed on them,” he remarked.

Mentioning, illegal detentions, Rana Qasim Noon revealed that thousands of young men and women were suffering in unlawful jails. He called the issue a longstanding violation of the United Nations Charter. “The struggle of Kashmiris is similar to that of the people of Gaza,” he maintained, comparing both freedom movements.

He reiterated, the division of the subcontinent remains incomplete without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Referring to the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, he reminded of his famous words, “We are Pakistanis, and Pakistan is ours.”

The chairman Kashmir Committee also criticized India for deploying over 1 million troops in Kashmir and holding elections to deceive the world. “These elections are nothing but an eyewash,” he declared.

He praised the speech of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations, stating that it rightly highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

He further criticized India’s decision to divide Kashmir into two regions and resettle outsiders, including 5 million Hindus, in the valley.

He also condemned the recent remarks made by the Indian Foreign Minister against Pakistan, calling it baseless and unacceptable.

“The Kashmir cause will continue to be pursued vigorously, and we will see the fruits of our efforts.”

He assured that no political party or government in Pakistan can set aside the Kashmir cause, as it remains deeply rooted in the nation’s collective conscience.

