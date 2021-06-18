Kashmir Committee compiles book on rules of procedures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has compiled a book on rules of procedures here on Friday.

Special Secretary, Qamar Sohail Lodhi presented the rules of procedure to the Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehriyar Khan Afridi, said a news release.

Director General of the Committee, Amir Omar Malik and Muhammad Pervez were also present on the occasion.

It was the first time since the establishment of the Kashmir Committee in 1993, the rules of procedure, functions and powers of the Committee have been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate.