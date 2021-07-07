Kashmir Committee expresses satisfaction over KPL arrangements

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir that met with Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair apprised on Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir that met with Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair apprised on Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Wednesday.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and steps taken with regard to KPL.

The chairman directed all national institutions to take necessary steps to make the league successful.

He said KPL would ignite the potential of Kashmiri youth, besides playing an important role in highlighting Kashmiri culture.

The meeting was attended by officials of Foreign Ministry, National Security Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan cricket board and others.