UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Committee Expresses Satisfaction Over KPL Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 08:02 PM

Kashmir Committee expresses satisfaction over KPL arrangements

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir that met with Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair apprised on Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir that met with Shehryar Khan Afridi in the chair apprised on Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Wednesday.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and steps taken with regard to KPL.

The chairman directed all national institutions to take necessary steps to make the league successful.

He said KPL would ignite the potential of Kashmiri youth, besides playing an important role in highlighting Kashmiri culture.

The meeting was attended by officials of Foreign Ministry, National Security Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan cricket board and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afridi All Premier League

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Cuts Staff of Belarusi ..

3 minutes ago

24 drug peddlers arrested; police recovered 6232 g ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary Awards Russian Trade Minister With Highest ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

20 minutes ago

Martial Law Declared in Haiti After President's As ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.