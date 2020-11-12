Kashmir Committee, JKSDMI vow to work together to promote Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) Thursday agreed for waging joint efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at world's parliamentary fora.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Kashmir Committee Chairman Shahriyar Afridi and JKSDMI Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain here.

Shahriyar Afridi lauded Raja Najabat Hussain and his organization's efforts for carrying out awareness and campaigning for resolution of Kashmir dispute as well as holding of plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Kashmir Committee chairman said that despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, there was a need to find ways to promote diplomacy and awareness campaign on Kashmir.

He underscored the need to promote aggressive and logical diplomacy to challenge India's narrative on Kashmir.

Afridi asked for rising above personal and political interests on Kashmir conflict and show unity.