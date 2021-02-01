UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Committee Member Urges World To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities

Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Member of Kashmir Committee and Punjab MPA Uzma Kardar Monday appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Talking to APP here, she said that practical steps should be taken for implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir, adding that international community should fulfill its obligations to secure the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

She said that Kashmiri people in the IIOJK were under military siege, but they were determined to continue their struggle till the objective of liberation from Indian was achieved.

Uzma Kardar said that Kashmiri had been facing Indian atrocities for the last over seven decades, as their fundamental rights had been denied by India.

She said that India had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement with the use of force, adding that the Indian government and its forces were engaged in mass genocide of innocent Kashmiri people and change the demography of the state.

To a question, Ms Kardar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ambassador of Kashmiris, as he had exposed the real face of India before the world, adding that Pakistanis would always support their Kashmiri brethren.

She said that on February 5, the whole nation would show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, adding that human hand chains would be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Speech and essay writing competitions would also be held in educational institutions to highlight the Kashmir issue, she added.

