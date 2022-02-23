UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Committee Pays Glowing Tributes To Kashmiri Women On Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Kashmir Committee pays glowing tributes to Kashmiri women on Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters on the eve of Kashmiri Women's Resistance Day.

He said that the Committee had held a special meeting on the resistance day to pay tributes to Kashmiri women who are surviving the onslaught of Indian state terrorism every other day.

Addressing an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee, Shehryar Afridi said that on February 23, 1991, the Rashtriya Rifles committed a mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan Poshpora which is reflection of the India's genocidal design in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

Senior Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Syed Kaleem Imam, Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sher Alam Mehsud, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Maj-Gen Khurram Sarfraz Khan, Additional Secretary MoFA Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, APHC convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Kashmir Premier League President Arif Malik and Chief Executive Officer Shehzad Chaudhry, President Canada-Pakistan Global Congress Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal and others attended.

"It is an irony that despite the lapse of 31 long years, the world's human rights organisations and International Government Organisations (IGOs) and states have failed to conduct an investigation into the mass rapes and punish those responsible," said the Chairman Kashmir Committee.

The Chairman emphasized that Kashmiris lives and dignity matter and the international community shall intervene to stop the genocide of Kashmiri people.

Shehryar Afridi said that any nation has a commitment to the human rights laws and since Kashmir is pending with the United Nations Security Council, it is the responsibility and obligation of all the member-states to uphold the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said that human rights is fundamental basic right and not a derivative right so it is the responsibility of the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate the Kunan Poshpora mass rape as a case study and bring the culprits to justice.

Afridi said that the Committee would form a four-member subcommittee to take up and investigate the discrimination and maltreatment being meted out to the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom and the Committee would then help raise it with the UN government.

The committee also offered fateha for the solace of the soul of the Kashmiri martyrs, the martyrs of the armed forces and paramilitary forces, Senator Rehman Malik and other Pakistanis who died in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Rehman Malik ISPR Died Jammu United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Congress Women Afridi All Government Premier League

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

34 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

34 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

34 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

34 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

44 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>