Kashmir Committee Pb Reviews Arrangements For Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kashmir committee Pb reviews arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat has said that on February 5, the nation would show full solidarity with Kashmiri people against Indian oppression.

He was addressing a review meeting of arrangements for the Kashmir Solidarity Day under his chairmanship here on Wednesday.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information Nadeem Qureshi, the additional chief secretary, secretary information and officers were also present.

The meeting decided to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day at the provincial level with full vigour.

Briefing on the arrangements, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said, in line with the Federal government various events related to Kashmir issue would be held on February 5 in the provincial capital and all the districts.

The Lahore gathering would be addressed by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and human hand chains would be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Speech and essay writing competitions would be held in educational institutions to highlight the Kashmir issue. Stickers would be affixed on metro buses to highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian aggression would be exposed to the world through the media, he briefed.

Raja Basharat directed all departments to finalize arrangements for the Kashmir Solidarity Daytimely and also include people, ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil societymembers of their respective areas in the proposed events.

