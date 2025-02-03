Kashmir Conference Highlights India's Human Rights Violations In IIOJ&K
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Former speaker National Assembly and ex-chairman of the Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar
Imam Shah said on Monday Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and the country remains
incomplete without it.
He stated the global community recognized the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
as a disputed territory and India continued to commit the worst human rights violations there.
He was addressing the Kashmir Conference organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity
Day by Young Pakistanis Organization, Nazriya Pakistan Forum Multan, the Department of Human
Nutrition (Faculty of food Sciences and Nutrition), and University Gillani Law College
(Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan).
The event was supported by DSG Energy Pvt Ltd, JBC International Pvt Ltd, Umar Siddiq
Cotton Yarn & Textile Mills, and Fourteen Street Pizza Multan.
Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan and India had fought three wars over Kashmir, but the issue
remained unresolved. India had continuously evaded negotiations and denied Kashmiris
their right to self-determination.
He condemned India's revocation of Kashmir's special status and the deployment of 900,000 troops,
turning the region into the world’s most militarized zone. He asserted Pakistan will always
support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.
Fakhar Imam also highlighted that India generated 10,000 to 15,000 MW of electricity from Kashmir's
rivers while Pakistan depends on the same water sources.
He pointed out that Kashmiri handicrafts
contribute $1 billion annually to India's economy. India is violating its own constitution to illegally occupy Kashmir, proving itself as a brutal and oppressive state.
He stressed that the conflict should be projected as an international issue rather than a regional
dispute. He noted that the European Parliament and other global forums had discussed Kashmir,
where India had faced diplomatic, political, and moral defeat.
President of Nazriya Pakistan Forum Multan Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, said that Pakistan is
incomplete without Kashmir, as ‘K’ in Pakistan stands for Kashmir. He cited Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad
Ali Jinnah, who called Kashmir "Pakistan’s jugular vein."
Other speakers, including Dr Tauseef Sultan, Dr Muhammad Riaz, Dr Simza Fatima, and Naeem Iqbal Naeem, emphasized the need to educate the younger generation about Kashmir's significance.
Speakers such as Mian Muhammad Majid, Prof Abdul Majid Wattoo, and Dr Anila Hameed demanded that the international community should intervene and ensure Kashmir’s freedom after 77 years of Indian oppression.
The seminar was attended by prominent academics, social leaders, and students, including Dr Khurram
Afzal, Dr Adnan Amjad, Dr Raheel, Dr Amir Riaz, Dr Basit Ramzan, Dr Sameem Javed, Dr Muhammad Bilal, Rasheed Abbas Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, Dr Riaz Hussain, Ali Raza Mirza, Engineer Daniyal Hussain.
