Kashmir conference urges UNHRC to order probe into increased HR abuses in IIOJK through independent Commission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 16 (APP):Kashmiri delegation participated in 34th meeting of 46th session of United Nations Human Rights Council via video link and urged the council to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the past and ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Kashmiri leader and KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani while speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress (WMC) said during the year 2020, in their brazen acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in "fake encounters" and staged "cordon-and-search" operations. During the same period, 750 Kashmiris were critically injured, while 2,770 innocent Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained, and 922 houses destroyed as part of collective punishment inflicted on the Kashmiri communities, a Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) press statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Wani urged UNHRC to establish an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice. The revelations of planting weapons on the bodies of the victims of extra-judicial killings in Shopian by the Indian occupation troops to make it look as though they were armed fighters are deeply disconcerting and an affront to the collective the conscience of humanity.

Senior Hurriat leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi while speaking on behalf of the community for human rights advocacy center (CHRAC) said during the year 2020, in their acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in "fake encounters" and staged "cordon-and-search" operations.

Dr Saira Farooq Shah while speaking on behalf of the African Commission for health and human rights promoters said that In Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir journalism was going through a turbulent period. The journalists who even report with utmost honesty and professional integrity face state repression and are hounded by the occupation authorities' day in day out.

On January 30, the Jammu and Kashmir police booked 21-year old multimedia journalist Junaid for "inciting violence" and "provoking rioting" along with another journalist, Yashraj Sharma in an FIR (06/2021) The FIR under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against two Kashmir based news portals, that had reported that Indian Army's counterinsurgency force, Rashtriya Rifles, had forced a private school in Shopian to participate in the Republic day parade.

The working group on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom and opinion and expression in a letter addressed to the government of India flagged and corroborated the "allegations of intimidation, search and confiscation" by the human rights groups and journalists in the region. The High Commissioner for Human Rights while updating the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.

She urged the council to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the human rights violation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.