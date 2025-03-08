Kashmir conflict takes devastating toll on mental health

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Addressing a sideline event, speakers, while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the ongoing Kashmir conflict, have said that the lingering dispute has had a devastating impact on mental health, leading to high rates of psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD, in addition to increased rates of suicidal ideation, was officially said.

The event, organized in the Swiss city of Geneva on Friday, jointly by the International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), and the International Women and Children Union (IWCU), was attended and addressed by noted human rights activists, international law experts, and academicians, including former member of the European Parliament Julie Carolyn Ward, Dr Carrie Pemberton Ford, Executive Director at CCARHT Counter Trafficking Centre, Carolyn Handschin Moser, Ms. Shamim Shawl, and Stella Harris.

Member of Women's Federation for World Peace, Dr Abida Rafique, and others. Whereas the event was moderated by the KIIR chief, Altaf Hussain Wani, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

The message continued in his initial remarks. Mr Wani underlined the horrible impacts of armed conflicts on the mental health of common people, saying that the violent conflicts disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

"In conflict zones, exposure to violence, displacement, loss of loved ones, and destruction of communities leads to severe psychological trauma, including PTSD, anxiety, and depression," he said, adding that women often face gender-based violence, which exacerbates their mental health.

Terming the continued conflict in the region as the major cause and consequence of deteriorating mental health amongst the Kashmiri people, the speakers said that it was high time that the world take effective cognizance of the matter and play its much-needed role to settle this long-drawn conflict.

They regrettably noted that despite the recognition of mental health as a fundamental human right, access to psychological support remains limited in war-torn regions due to weak healthcare systems, stigma, and inadequate policy frameworks.

The speakers stressed the urgent need for integrating mental health services into humanitarian responses, advocating for stronger international commitments to safeguard the psychological well-being of affected populations and ensuring that mental health care is recognized as a critical component of human rights protection in conflict settings.

