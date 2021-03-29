UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Continues To Bleed Despite Ceasefire: Speakers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Muslim, Sikh and Dalit leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have demanded composite dialogue on Kashmir to pave the way for peace and development in the South Asian region.

They sought this in a meeting of the three religious communities held in Jammu to discuss the latest socio-political scenario in IIOJK especially after the understanding of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, organized by Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), Kashmir Media Service reported.

JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem who chaired the meeting said Kashmir continues to bleed despite India and Pakistan have announced ceasefire. He warned that there would be no peace in the region unless the decades old Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sikh Intellectual Circle J&K Chairman Narender Singh Khalsa said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been making supreme sacrifices for their birth right to self determination and it was time for India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through a political dialogue.

He expressed profound thanks and gratitude to the people and Govt of Pakistan for opening the Kartarpur corridor and other important places of worship for the Sikh community.

Rajesh Kumar Kalsotra, a prominent Dalit leader, said political leadership of both the neighboring countries must ensure that the disputes are resolved through a dialogue. He said war was no solution to the political problems.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Haji Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sharief Khanday, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Altaf, Kranti Singh, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and Nazir Ahmed Malik.

